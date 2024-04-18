The incident, which occurred late afternoon on Wednesday, April 17, shook the local community and law enforcement alike.
Police officer dies after colliding with stationary truck while chasing traffic offender
A police officer lost his life in a motor accident while in hot pursuit of a traffic offender in Kentinkrono, located in the Ashanti Region.
According to myjoyonline.com, the officer, whose identity remains undisclosed at this time, was riding a police patrol motorbike when he collided with a stationary truck. The collision proved fatal, instantly claiming the officer's life due to the severity of his injuries.
Eyewitnesses, including Mr. Eshun, recounted the harrowing scene, describing how both the officer and the suspect, who was also riding a motorbike, were speeding along the road. Unfortunately, the officer failed to notice the stationary truck until it was too late, resulting in the tragic accident.
"They were both speeding and run into the articulated truck parked on the road," Eshun is quoted to have said.
Despite efforts to save the officer's life, the impact of the crash proved fatal. Meanwhile, miraculously, the suspect managed to survive the accident and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the reason for the pursuit and the identity of the traffic offender.
The body of the deceased officer has been transferred to the morgue as investigations continue. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty and highlights the importance of road safety for all motorists.
