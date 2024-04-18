Police officer dies after colliding with stationary truck while chasing traffic offender

According to myjoyonline.com, the officer, whose identity remains undisclosed at this time, was riding a police patrol motorbike when he collided with a stationary truck. The collision proved fatal, instantly claiming the officer's life due to the severity of his injuries.

Eyewitnesses, including Mr. Eshun, recounted the harrowing scene, describing how both the officer and the suspect, who was also riding a motorbike, were speeding along the road. Unfortunately, the officer failed to notice the stationary truck until it was too late, resulting in the tragic accident.

"They were both speeding and run into the articulated truck parked on the road," Eshun is quoted to have said.

Despite efforts to save the officer's life, the impact of the crash proved fatal. Meanwhile, miraculously, the suspect managed to survive the accident and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the reason for the pursuit and the identity of the traffic offender.