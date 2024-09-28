Police officer Simon Agbeko pays hospital bill and donates crutches to needy patients

The patients, one who a surgery was conducted was admitted to the hospital but faced difficulty in paying the medical bills required for treatment, and a woman who gave birth to a baby was unable to pay.

Upon hearing of the patient’s plight, the compassionate officer Agbeko stepped in to cover the costs, ensuring the patients could continue receiving the care they needed.

As part of his generous contribution, the officer also provided the patient with a set of crutches, walkers as well as walking sticks to assist with mobility to the physically challenged and impaired at Taviefe in the Volta Region.

This gesture has not only alleviated the financial burden on the patient but also boosted their morale as they work towards recovery.

Speaking on the act of kindness, the officer expressed that his duty extends beyond enforcing the law. "It’s important to help others in times of need. My role is to serve and protect, and that also means lending a helping hand when the situation calls for it," he said.

The patients, grateful for the unexpected support, described the officer as a "guardian angel" who appeared at the right time.

The hospital staff also commended the officer for his humanity, highlighting how such actions restore faith in the community.

