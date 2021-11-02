Police officers to patrol Accra-Tema Motorway to enforce ‘Aboboyaa’ ban – Henry Quartey

“We have put all the mechanisms in place and the logistics. The Ghana Police Regional Command has been given a brand-new Nissan pick-up so [today], we will put all the operational plans in place, and then they will start work on the Motorway 24/7. It is a law, and when people offend, it is the law enforcement agencies that need to deal with that. All the operations of the assembly will be assisted by the security agencies”, he said on Accra based Citi FM.

Mr. Quartey announced a ban on the use of tricycles popularly known as Aboboyaa effective November 1 on the Accra-Tema Motorway on October 25.

Though some lawmakers and legal practitioners have argued that the Regional Minister has no powers to ban the tricycles, Mr. Quartey said he is backed by law.

Pulse Ghana

Defending the restrictions that will eventually see tricycles that cart refuse banned from highways and principal streets, Mr. Quartey cited Article 241 (3) of Ghana’s constitution.

It notes that “a District Assembly shall be the highest political authority in the district, and shall have deliberative, legislative and executive powers.”