‘Desist from corruption, be patriotic’ – Police recruits cautioned after graduation

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Newly recruited Police officers in Ghana have been advised to desist from corrupt practices as they officially kickstart their careers.

This follows the graduation of 581 newly recruited Police Officers at the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

Speaking at the passing-out parade, the Director-General of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service urged them to put patriotism first in all their endeavours.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the recruits must always remember the motto of the Police Service, which encourages integrity.

“Therefore, desist from corrupt practices, which tend to bring the image of the Service into disrepute. Never forget the motto of the Service ‘Service with Integrity,” she said, as quoted by the GNA.

“Avoid bad association and put on the cloth of patriotism, humanity, courtesy, honesty, civility and commitment to the career you have chosen. You will excel in every endeavour of your career when you consistently observe these professional virtues.”

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah also advised the recruits to apply everything they learned during their training.

She noted that most of them would find it challenging when they’re posted to the various districts across the country, but urged them to remain steadfast.

“It is not a smooth terrain and you will soon appreciate this observation when you get posted to various Police Regions, Divisions, Districts and stations to commence your post-depot practical attachments,” she added.

Meanwhile, General Recruit (G/R) Wonder Segbedzi of the Regional Police Training School in Ho emerged as the overall national best recruit.

