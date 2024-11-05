Police refute allegations that Elrad Salifu Amoako is not at the Osu Correctional Centre

In a press statement released on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, the police clarified that Amoako, who was ordered by the court to be detained at the Osu facility on 1 November, is still held there as of this morning.
The Ghana Police Service has refuted viral social media claims suggesting that Elrad Salifu Amoako, the 16-year-old suspect driver involved in a fatal accident, is not in custody at the Osu Correctional Centre.
Recommended articles
"The Ghana Police Service would like to refute claims circulating on social media suggesting that the 16-year-old suspect driver, Elrad Salifu Amoako, is currently not at the Osu correctional centre as directed by the Court.
Following the Court’s order on 1st November 2024, suspect Elrad Salifu Amoako was taken to the Osu Correctional Centre, where he remains as of this morning."
The police labelled these claims as false and warned that publishing such misinformation violates the law under section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
"We, therefore, wish to state that this claim is false and constitutes the offence of Publication of false news, contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)."
In response to the false claims, investigators have identified two social media accounts associated with the circulation of these rumours: a TikTok account with the handle prisywanlov1 and a Facebook account Empress Papa A-Amigos.
The police are actively pursuing those behind these accounts to bring them to justice.
“We find it deeply unfortunate that a tragic incident resulting in the loss of two beautiful souls is being exploited in an unGhanaian manner to draw attention to oneself,” the police noted.
Court remands Elrad Salifu Amoako, seizes his Ghanaian and US passports
The son of Prophet Salifu Amoako, who was involved in the fatal East Legon accident that claimed the lives of two juvenile girls, has been remanded after appearing before the Juvenile Court in Accra , 1 November 2024.