Police refute claims of forcing protesters to re-enact protest at 37 intersection

“The Ghana Police Service has taken notice of a statement allegedly issued by the lawyers of the accused persons standing trial for their conduct during the Democracy Hub demonstration, claiming that the Police forced their clients to re-enact the protest at the 37 Intersection,” the statement said.

The Police clarified that crime scene reconstruction is a standard and globally accepted procedure, routinely used in investigations. “We wish to state that this is untrue, and the facts are as follows: Crime scene reconstruction, as part of an investigation, is a standard practice used by law enforcement agencies worldwide and is in full compliance with our established procedures,” the Police explained.

According to the Police, the officers conducting the reconstruction were part of the original investigative team handling the case, and their involvement was in line with standard protocol. “The Police detectives who conducted the crime-scene reconstruction are part of the officers who have been working on the investigation since the inception of this case. The claims that they are not known to the accused persons are, therefore, not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the Police highlighted that the accused individuals were informed of their right to legal representation during the crime scene reconstruction process. Some opted to participate without their lawyers, while others exercised their right to have legal counsel present. For the latter group, the reconstruction has been delayed until their lawyers can be present.

Pulse Ghana

“It is, therefore, untrue that the accused persons were coerced or threatened with harm to take part in the crime-scene reconstruction,” the statement added.

The Police also noted that there have been several attempts since the arrests to disseminate false information to discredit the Police Service. This included earlier claims regarding the arrest of a 12-year-old child and a pregnant woman, both of which the Police have also refuted.

“We see this as one of such attempts, and we urge the public to disregard it,” the statement concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT