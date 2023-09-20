Police decentralize its cybercrime unit to all 25 police regional commands across the country

This strategic reorganisation has positioned the CU as an expert unit to support criminal investigation by delivering services such as cyber forensic analysis, digital devices forensic analysis, mobile and network forensic analysis and digital content forensic analysis instead of its initial focus on general criminal investigations such as building case dockets and direct handling of suspects.

As part of the first phase of the decentralization process, the Service has undertaken specialized training of 151 personnel and deployed them to the 25 police regions across the country to complement criminal investigations within the regions.

Pulse Ghana

The training encompassed a wide range of critical areas, including but not limited to digital wallet (mobile money) fraud, Social Engineering, Insider Threats and Online Scam. Others were bank card fraud, File System Forensics and Artifact Analysis as well as Network and Memory Forensics.