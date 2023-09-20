ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police decentralize its cybercrime unit to all 25 police regional commands across the country

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service, as part of its transformation agenda has implemented a comprehensive reorganisation of the cybercrime unit (CU) at the CID Headquarters.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The unit has also been decentralized to all the 25 police regional commands across the country to bring its services closer to the public.

This strategic reorganisation has positioned the CU as an expert unit to support criminal investigation by delivering services such as cyber forensic analysis, digital devices forensic analysis, mobile and network forensic analysis and digital content forensic analysis instead of its initial focus on general criminal investigations such as building case dockets and direct handling of suspects.

As part of the first phase of the decentralization process, the Service has undertaken specialized training of 151 personnel and deployed them to the 25 police regions across the country to complement criminal investigations within the regions.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana
The training encompassed a wide range of critical areas, including but not limited to digital wallet (mobile money) fraud, Social Engineering, Insider Threats and Online Scam. Others were bank card fraud, File System Forensics and Artifact Analysis as well as Network and Memory Forensics.

The decentralization of the CU aligns with the broader goals of modernizing the Police Service and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of tackling emerging threats in the digital age.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
