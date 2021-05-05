The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said the Public Order Act, which imposes a ban on public gatherings, especially due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrains the Command from sanctioning the #FixTheCountry protest.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, she said: "The notification to the police to organise a demonstration is provided by the Public Order Act and, so, once we receive a notification from an organiser or a group of people planning on such a demonstration, what we do as a command is to invite them, sit down, we look at the letter, look at the merits of the letter on such a demonstration."

Pulse Ghana

She said: "If there's anything the police needs to take note of and advise the group as such; whether the letter, in a way, endangers public safety; whether the police has the numbers to protect the demonstrating public; we take all these into consideration and then the police decides what action to take based on the discussions between us and the groups who are intending to embark on this demonstration."

Police notified

The #FixTheCountry campaigners wrote to the Ghana Police Service to notify them of their intention to demonstrate on May 9, 2021.

The group said in its letter to the police that the event, which is a "single-purpose" one, "is being organised on the back of a string of consistently broken promises by successive governments; and in the exercise of our democratic rights as citizens to express our frustration over perennial governmental incompetence, refusal, and/or inability to fix the country."

The organisers said they believe, "as does the president, that democracy is not a spectator sport."

It added: "We are committed to improving the substance of governance in this country by ensuring that the ordinary voices of Ghanaians provide a mechanism to hold elected officials accountable."

"There comes a point where enough is enough. Just fix the Country!!! That’s our only message. We have had it with purposeful deceit and the absence of truth and genuine accountability in how this country is being governed," the group said.