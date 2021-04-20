Police to clear children, beggars off the streets in massive operation

The Director of Operations of the Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted that this will be done through a series of operations in the capital.
The Accra Police Command has indicated its readiness to rid the streets of Accra of all child beggars.
Pulse Ghana
The Director of Operations of the Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori, noted that this will be done through a series of operations in the capital.
The Police is expected to hit areas like Madina, Osu, Ridge, Achimota and Lapaz, where child beggars from neighbouring countries are rampant.
“At the moment, you might have seen a lot of children from other West African countries on our streets. There are contractors who bring [them to Ghana] and place the children at vantage points and supervise them to beg. The Accra Regional Police Command will be looking into that,” ACP Ofori said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.
“The street is littered with children. Sooner or later, we will be descending on the contractors who go to neighbouring countries to bring the children, collect the money and in the end benefit.”
Child begging has been rampant in Accra in recent years despite efforts by city authorities to clamp down on the menace.
It is believed that some persons are profiting from the situation by contracting kids to beg on the streets.
Some months ago, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) picked up several kids from Niger and Nigeria following an operation at the Mövenpick Hotel, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Cathedral, 37 Military Hospital, Airport City and Airport Junction.
The AMA subsequently collaborated with the Department of Social Welfare towards the reformation and reintegration of these persons into society.
