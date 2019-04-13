The white police Kia truck, assigned to the workshop Department of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Police Service, was said to be over-speeding when it rammed into the motorcycle of the teacher.

The deceased, Vincent Kodjo Kudiabor, was a teacher at the Kpotame District Assembly (D/A) Primary School in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

He was reportedly returning home from school at about 3:30pm when the accident happened.

The unnamed police driver is said to have sustained injuries on his legs while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Ada East District Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.