The policeman will do the 20 years with hard labour due to his involvement in a robbery case in 2018.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery, however, the Presiding Judge Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei stated that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt his involvement in the robbery incident which occurred March 26, 2018, at Okwenya Shell Fuel Station.

He was convicted 20 years on each count to be run concurrently.

The Court however discharged and acquitted his accomplice-Seth Kpornyo.

The Prosecuting Officer, Dickson Donkor led by the Regional State Attorney, Mrs. Emily Addo-Okyereh during the maiden hearing of the case in 2018 told the Court that the two accused persons were part of an eight-member gang of armed robbers who attacked the Okwenya Shell Fuel Station in Somanya on March 26, 2018 and made away with the amount of Ghc37, 581.

He explained that the robbers after resistance by the Security man on duty, tied the security officer, inflicted cutlass wounds and shot at his head before locking him and one other staff in a room.

The Prosecutor said, the armed robbers then broke into the safe and bolted away with the money before the arrival of the Police.