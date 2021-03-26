The police officer, G/Sgt Augustine Owusu Ansah, No. 45533, was caught on camera negotiating the amount with suspects he had arrested for dealing in narcotics and fraud and to help them perpetrate criminal activities.

He is heard in the video boasting his superiority to other colleagues handling the case, bragging that he is more senior with Sergeant rank while the others constables who has no experience like him on how to kill the case.

Upon taken the bribed cash, Ansah was so happy that he declined to count it, claiming he would do when he gets home and that he has no doubt the money would be less than what has been agreed by the bribe givers.

Police investigations revealed that the convict cooked up the baseless allegations against the civilian as an avenue to extort money for personal gain.

A Cape Coast High Court presided over by Mrs. Malike Woanya-Dey found him guilty after the trial and was convicted as such in hard labour after G/Sgt pleaded not guilty to the charges.