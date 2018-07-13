Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasi

news

Police personnel Lance Corporal Daniel Tieku has died at the St. Martin's Hospital at Agroyesum in the Ashanti Region after sustaining various wounds from a gun battle with armed robbers.

He was attacked with colleague Corporal Eric Nsiah by a group of armed robbers while they were aboard a bus from Kumpese to Nkwanta.

The cop with service number No 50613 died at the St Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum in the Ashanti Region where he was on admission receiving treatment.

The cops were among passengers traveling on sprinter bus with registration no GC 644-15 with passengers on board from Manso Kumpeses to Manso Nkwanta on Wednesday Morning.

Reports indicate that On reaching a section of the road between Manso Ayirebikrom and Manso Nkwanta they were attacked and robbed by 8 masked armed men dressed in imitated military uniforms, all wielding Ak 47 riffles who had ambushed them.

In the ensuing gun firing the driver of the vehicle and some passenger’s sustained injuries.

He died later on admission. The driver and other passengers on the bus also sustained some injuries.