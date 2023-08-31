Policemen plotting to sack Dampare demand removal of 2 NDC MPs from the Committee

He prayed the chairman of the committee for the two to recuse themselves.

He said "We refer to the comments made by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Honorable Peter Lanchene Toobu reported on Ghanaweb. The Member of Parliament says hell fire waits for Police Officers whose names were mentioned in the IGP’s attempted elimination tape.

"He was emphatic that those whose individuals will regret ever choosing the police as a profession."

ADVERTISEMENT

But the MPs defended themselves and argued that their comments would not in any way affect their work on the committee.

Lanchene Toobu, however, rejected the reports adding that what was read by the lawyer were not his words.

A leaked audio making the rounds has a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), plotting the removal of Dr. Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.

In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on its Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.