ACP Dr. Agordzor is under trial for allegedly planning to destabilize the country. He was put before a District court in Accra and subsequently remanded for his alleged role in the plot.

According to Mrs Agordzor, a politician is behind the woes of her husband, stressing that her husband does not belong to any political party.

“I don’t believe police officers are involved, I think a politician is behind this, someone thinks that this man is an opposition member, but that is not true. He is someone who goes straight to the point and speaks the truth” she said

“I think somebody is trying very hard to destroy his fame. He veered into something that no one has ever done in this country by speaking the truth and calling a spade a spade, and so people think that he is in a way bringing something new into the service” she added.

According to state prosecutors, ACP Dr Agordzor drafted a protest speech for a group that was allegedly scheming to take over the reins of government illegally.