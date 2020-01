The North Star Radio host, according to reports, was returning from a family meeting with his younger brother who was a pillion rider but they crashed with another motorbike from the opposite direction.

He died he on the spot and has since been buried in line with Islamic customs.

Abubakar reportedly left behind a wife and a son.

Meanwhile, his brother is on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital receiving treatment. He is said to have suffered from multiple fractures