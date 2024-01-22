ADVERTISEMENT
Population in Accra has outgrown our capacity — GWCL explains water crisis

Emmanuel Tornyi

GWCL's Managing Director, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah, has cited Accra's population surpassing the water company's capacity.

Residents in areas like Adenta, Kasoa, Weija, and Apaapa in La express concerns over irregular water supply impacting daily lives.

Complaints highlight inadequate communication about temporary water cuts, leading to residents facing water scarcity for extended periods.

Ing. Braimah acknowledges the necessity for GWCL to upgrade machinery to meet Accra's growing demands, addressing the issue on the Citi Breakfast Show on January 22, 2024.

He said "Already in Accra, the volume of water we produce, the population has outgrown it, and we are looking at putting up a new system at Kpone to boost our production but resource constraint has been the problem, Since 2017, 2018, we have been working and we have not settled on finances."

"So already if you have a limited volume of water coming into the system, and your population is big, you have to block them and supply them according to the demands of the people but you cannot give everybody [water] at the same times otherwise some will not get. And so we have been limited for a very long time," he explained.

