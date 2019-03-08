In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Victoria Hamah, the organization said it “is committed and is in solidarity with all actors in the women's liberation struggle.”

International Women's Day is marked annually on March 8 to celebrate and support women's rights.

It is also a day to reemphasise the importance of gender equality in all global spheres.

Read POWA’s full statement below:

Today 8th March, marks International Women's Day.

The Progressive Organisation for Women's Advancement (P.O.W.A.) joins the global community in celebrating the socioeconomic, political and cultural achievements of women.

This year's theme Balance for Better highlights the urgent need for a gender balanced world.

P.O.W.A. is committed and is in solidarity with all actors in the women's liberation struggle who recognise that a gender balanced world can be achieved by building collective efforts and cohesive networks to influence society on this important matter.

P.O.W.A. is commited to the cause of achieving women's right as an integral aspect of attaining universal human rights.

Women's power is people's power!