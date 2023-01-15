Power challenges in Kroboland, ECG calls for calm

Management of ECG has assured customers to fix these challenges and also stated that they are working to expand prepaid vending stations in the Krobo enclave to improve accessibility.

Mr. Akini said, "The stations will soon be expanded to ease the burden on existing ones and create more access for the residents"

The introduction of prepaid meters by the Electricity Company of Ghana ECG to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo municipalities was faced with resistance but after months of continuous community engagement progress was made.

Some residents raised concerns about poor network issues in purchasing power for their meters, and inadequate vending stations.

Emmanuel Tetteh Akini, the Tema Region General Manager of ECG called on the residents to remain calm, adding that ECG has competent engineers to solve those issues.