Power outages will only affect Accra and Winneba residents - GRIDCO

According to them, they are only embarking on maintenance works that will only affect residents of Accra and Winneba in the Central Region.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) has denied that there are plans for an imminent power outages across the country.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
According to them, they are only embarking on maintenance works that will only affect residents of Accra and Winneba in the Central Region.
In a statement to the media, the company said recent engagements with the press about ongoing projects in the power sector “appear to have heightened perceptions of impending nationwide power cuts”.
The transmission company said it is currently carrying out “key projects to enhance power supply reliability in Greater Accra”.
These projects are:
• Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations.
• French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema – Accra transmission line reinforcement project.
The contractors for these projects, according to GRIDCo, “are aiming at full-scale completion between the months of June and July this year”.
“At some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system”, it noted.
“For this to happen, intermittent power outages will be required at different periods to safely connect the new installations”, GRIDCo added.
Consequently, GRIDCo said “these outages are not nationwide and will affect only parts of Accra and Winneba”, the statement ended.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh