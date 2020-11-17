Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes Mr. Amidu needs the prayers of the public following the announcement of his resignation.

According to him, he will later grant an interview to give his views on the resignation of the Special Prosecutor.

“Comrade Martin needs our prayers at this stage so I’m urging all Ghanaians to pray for him but I will come back to the press and give my views and the views of the party in subsequent interviews,” Mr. Nketia said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Former Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he explained.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

“It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment),” Mr. Amidu wrote.

“The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has since accepted Mr. Amidu’s resignation and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“This is to acknowledge receipt of your letter, dated 19″ November 2020 (Ref: OSP/2/AM/14), addressed to the President of the Republic conveying to him your decision to resign from office as Special Prosecutor, which he has accepted,” a statement from the Presidency said.