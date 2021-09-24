Pregnancy verification of Takoradi woman should be telecast live – Abronye DC suggests

In an interview on Asempa FM in Accra, Abronye DC said apolitical body the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) should be selected to get experts from its fold to conduct the examination to prove who is speaking the truth.

For the public to have first-hand knowledge of the outcome of the proposed examination, it must be telecast live for all to see, he said.

He added that since the matter has assumed national interest, it must be treated as such.

Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah, an alleged heavily pregnant woman, got missing a week ago in Takoradi while going for a jog.

When she was found five days later, her ‘baby’ was missing. In an interview after the lady was found, the Western Region Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah stirred controversy when he told a Kumasi-based radio station that preliminary investigations by National Security proved that the 28-year-old was not carrying a pregnancy at the time of the alleged kidnapping.