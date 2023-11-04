‘You want me to have this interview here today?’ - President Akufo-Addo shutdown question on Ghana’s economic management

During a press interaction after casting his ballot, a reporter asked, "Do you think you've managed the economy well?"

President Nana Addo's response to this question was, "‘You want me to have this interview here today?"

The appropriateness of the question and whether the president should have answered it has sparked discussions among netizens. Some feel it was a harmless question, while others may see it as a sensitive topic given the context of an ongoing election within the party.

In such situations, the appropriateness of a question and the decision to answer it ultimately depend on the specific circumstances, the press conference's purpose, and the discretion of the individual being questioned. Politicians often face questions about their performance and policy decisions, and it's common for them to respond in a way that aligns with their communication strategy or political objectives.

The NPP is conducting its internal elections with over 200,000 delegates from across the country participating in the process to select the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election.