This is after the regional representatives to the Council of State were elected through the supervision of the Electoral Commission on February 12.

Members of the Ghana Council of State as according to the 1992 constitution have a mandate to advise the president on national issues and governance.

Membership of the Council consists of a former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police.

The President had earlier appointed 11 members to the council.

In a press statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, it read:

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pursuant to Article 89(2) of the Constitution, has appointed the following eleven (11) persons to the Council of State:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah

The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council. The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

