The president reportedly hidden himself away from the hundreds and thousands of television and mobile cameras which were in the stadium to avoid being captured and sparking controversy in Ghana, according to the Herald newspaper.

The newspaper adds that the cover-up was not tight enough, as some members of his team, including his Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, was on the street of Madrid, professing his support for President Akufo-Addo’s rival team, Liverpool.

Francis Asenso-Boakye, was not alone, as some members of the presidential press corps were also showcasing their presence in Madrid to support their beloved team; Liverpool on social media, thus confirming President Akufo-Addo’s presence in that country to watch the Champions League final, according to the newspaper.

On June 3, 2019, two days after the football match in which Liverpool won, President Akufo-Addo left Spain for Canada, where he addressed supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Toronto.

President Akufo-Addo is a known supporter of the England-based team Spurs, who made their first appearance in the Champions League after a dramatic win against Adjax.

Liverpool lifted their sixth Champions League trophy after defeating Tottenham 2-0 in an all-English final in Madrid.