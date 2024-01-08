ADVERTISEMENT
President Akufo Addo yet to speak on election massacre killing 8 - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has raised poignant questions about the conspicuous silence of the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama

The incident, which occurred three years ago, continues to cast a long shadow over the electoral landscape, with Mahama urging Akufo-Addo to break his silence and address the nation on this painful episode.

The harrowing events unfolded during a crucial electoral period, leaving eight individuals dead in a tragic incident that sent shockwaves across the country. Despite the passage of three years, the families of the victims and the broader Ghanaian public are still grappling with the aftermath of this brutal electoral violence.

Former President Mahama, in a recent statement, expressed his deep concern over the lack of acknowledgment and commentary from President Akufo-Addo regarding the election massacre.

“The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana’s day of infamy and an indelible blemish on our democratic credentials established over the last 32 years of constitutional rule.”

“On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power.”

Encouraging Ghanaians to remain ever vigilant in the lead-up to the December elections, Mahama passionately declared, "This government must recognize its duty to ensure peaceful elections, and the loss of even one Ghanaian life will not be tolerated"

"I implore all Ghanaians to maintain unwavering vigilance as we approach the upcoming elections, preventing any abuses and ensuring that the people's free and rightful choice prevails."

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

