Ms Sulemana, 33, according to multiple reports, delivered a baby boy on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in New York.

She gave birth on the same day the Deputy Minister of Information, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, also gave birth to a bouncy baby boy.

Ms Sulemana was appointed a presidential staffer in 2017 and she is also a board member of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

She is married to the Deputy Managing Director of the ADB Bank, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali.

She is the daughter of Alhaji Tia Sulemana, a founding father of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana.