This comes after the NHIA donated GH₵250,000 towards the government’s COVID-19 Trust Fund despite owing some health service providers across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, said the donation is part of the Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

However, the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana said the NHIA still owes some private health facilities arrears of between six to 14 months.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Father who beat his son for failing in exams summoned by Police

Private Health Facilities hit out at NHIS over GH₵250,000 COVID-19 donation

President of the Association, Samuel Boakye Donkor, said it is “bad and painful” that the NHIA would make such a huge donation despite its high indebtedness to private health facilities.

“It is really something bad and painful. You owe us from last year July to date. Others have not been paid for 14 months,” Mr. Donkor told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We just heard that the government has given you money to pay us and you have given that money back to the government saying it is your cooperate social responsibility. Paying us and enabling us to serve Ghanaians is also social responsibility.

“I recently sent a claim from February 2019, and when you had some money, you’ve gone to give to the COVID-19 Fund, what kind of life is this?”

Meanwhile, the NHIS says it sees nothing wrong with donating to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, since it’s towards a “worthy cause”.