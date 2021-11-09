Probe $200m pro-LGBTQI cash – Foh-Amoaning charges government

According to the Coalition, the funding forms part of a back door approach by some Western Countries on funding LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

“A lot of these things that are going on is part of the cultural imperialist mode, I have talked about the criminalization of polygamy. We say we like it and we are not chasing you and criminalizing it. So why are you trying to force this (LGBTQI) on us?”.

“By the way, the amount of money coming into the country you have no idea about, under a program called Central Country Mechanism 200 million dollars have been pumped into Ghana. Out of the amount 30 million is being used to buy condoms and lubricants,” he disclosed.

While calling on the national leadership to stand against cultural imperialism, Moses Foh-Amaoning said the excuse by the Ghana AIDS Commission on the cash is untenable if they really want to fight HIV/AIDS in the country.

The coalition is accusing Western countries including the United States, Germany, Canada, Great Britain and the Netherlands of using the backdoor to fund LGBTQI+ activism in certain communities in the country.