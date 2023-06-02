Probe govt officials using state resources to campaign for Bawumia – Adorye to OSP

“I am calling on the OSP to investigate all CEOs, MMDCEs and heads of state agencies who use taxpayers’ time and resources to go round campaigning with the Veep on his personal ambitions,” he wrote in a Facebook post dated June 1, 2023.

Adorye in an earlier interview chided lawmakers who are supporting the Vice President.

Speaking in an Okay FM interview, Mr. Adorye, a member of the campaign team of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, said that they are unconcerned about the over 100 MPs that are said to have endorsed the vice president because if the NPP primaries are held today, Alan will get more 60 votes from parliamentarians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Endorsement is a good thing but some of the endorsements are fake. Because if I know that I stand to benefit when I endorse you publicly, I will do it.

“Some of those who are endorsing publicly call and say if they don’t do that, they will go hungry… so for us, we are not afraid. If someone endorses Alan, fine. but we will not go around promising people things just to get their endorsement.

Pulse Ghana

“They are bragging that they have over 100 MPs on their side but if we vote today, Alan Kerematen will get between 60 to 70 votes from the parliamentarians,” he said in the Twi dialect.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gearing up for its presidential primaries as delegates get ready to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT