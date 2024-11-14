Prof Christopher Gordon urges youth to speak out against galamsey

In a keynote address at the Achimota Speaks event on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, themed “Ghana’s Death by Galamsey; Who Will Bell the Cat?” Professor Gordon underscored the severe health and environmental risks of illegal mining, attributing the crisis to “greed.” He encouraged the youth to use social media as a tool for advocacy and commended musicians Deborah Vanessa and Okyeame Kwame for their activism in protecting the environment.

Pulse Ghana

Additionally, the environmental scientist advised traditional authorities to follow the ‘Otumfuo principle’ of de-stooling chiefs who fail to protect their lands and urged them to play a frontline role in defending their territories from galamseyers. He stressed, “Harnessing traditional authority is crucial because I believe the power of our chiefs is so important.” He further added, “The chiefs must stand up for what they are supposed to do. As custodians of the land, they are responsible for its preservation.”

