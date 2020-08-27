The NDC founder said most of the issues raised in the book are false especially the accounts of how President Rawlings fell out with former President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Rawlings accused Prof. Ahwoi of forcing a visibly ill Atta-Mills to run for President in 2008.

He wrote: “After his landslide victory in the 2006 NDC Primaries, candidate Mills travelled to South Africa for medical treatment. While in South Africa, Mills put a call through to President Rawlings and indicated his desire to forego the candidature for the presidential election owing to his medical state.”

“Following this conversation, President Rawlings held a meeting with some leading members of the Party to express concern about the state of candidate Mills’ health and urged them to identify recognizable party members who could step in.”

”President Rawlings is on record as having suggested that some known personalities in the party should position themselves to demonstrate that the NDC had enough Presidential material.”

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi

“Bizarrely, Kwamena Ahwoi has written a lengthy diatribe about how Rawlings coerced his brother (Ato Ahwoi) to contest Mills ahead of the primaries, leading to the breakdown of their healthy relationship. It should be stated on the record, that President Rawlings took the responsible and pragmatic approach after he received that politically unnerving call from Professor Mills.

“He consulted the Party leadership to take strategic steps to fill the gap which by Professor Mills’ account was imminent.”