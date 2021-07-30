RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman pledges iPad Pro to ‘Our Day’ boy

Authors:

Evans Annang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, running mate for John Mahama in the 2020 general elections has pledged to donate an iPad pro to a pupil who is trending on social media for his “Our Day” letter to his mum.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

The 9-year old boy, Oswald, wrote a simple letter to his mum demanding some things for “Our Day” because he excelled in the terminal exams.

Recommended articles

The letter was shared on Twitter by a colleague of the mum and it caught the attention of brands with many of them donating to make Oswald’s day a memorable one.

Feeding into the trend, Prof. Opoku-Agyeman tweeted that she will deliver an iPad Pro with educational materials to the boy’s choice.

“Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story. I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes. Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you & your class mates a visit soon”, she wrote.

Below is the letter Oswald wrote to the mum

Oswald’s letter
Oswald’s letter Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

CID invites radio host, panelist for insulting Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former MCE under Kufuor found dead in an uncompleted building

mce

Appointees Nana Addo Sacked in 2018