He was unanimously approved at a special meeting of the Council of the university held on Monday, August 3, 2020. He will be in office as the Vice-Chancellor, from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2024.

According to the Registrar, Dr G. Koryoe Anim-Wright, "His [Prof Okoe] reappointment follows a rigorous process that included appraisals, interviews and consultations with faculty, staff, students, alumni and all relevant stakeholders from the wider University community."

He said "Since becoming Vice-Chancellor in 2017, Prof. Amartey has led UPSA through a period of unprecedented growth and development"