He said: “2020 election the Lord said we should be spiritual and vigilant. There is an agenda to massively rig the election and push the election to a runoff by the ruling party. The Lord said there should be action and vigilance. The election 2020 is about being spiritual and vigilant”.

Addressing a parked congregation Tuesday, the controversial man of God admonished the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Electoral Commission not to subvert the will of the people.

“The Lord said I should spiritually admonish the IGP, the CDS and all the security apparatus not to subvert the will of the people inclusive the EC,” he said.