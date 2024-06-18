Proposal for mandatory health insurance for foreign visitors not approved - Okoe-Boye

However, in a press release dated Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Dr. Okoe Boye stated, “The recent announcement regarding mandatory health insurance policy for non-resident visitors is a proposal from the NHIA and not a government policy.”

He further explained that while the proposal aims to ensure foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it has not yet been discussed or approved by the Cabinet.

“We urge the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that the policy has been finalised and its mode of implementation settled,” the statement read.