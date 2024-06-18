ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Proposal for mandatory health insurance for foreign visitors not approved - Okoe-Boye

Evans Annang

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister for Health, has clarified that the proposal for mandatory health insurance for non-resident visitors is from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and has not yet been approved by the cabinet.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister of Health
Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister of Health

Earlier reports suggested that from 1st July 2024, foreign nationals arriving in Ghana would need to purchase a compulsory health insurance policy costing between $45 and $270.

Recommended articles

However, in a press release dated Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Dr. Okoe Boye stated, “The recent announcement regarding mandatory health insurance policy for non-resident visitors is a proposal from the NHIA and not a government policy.”

He further explained that while the proposal aims to ensure foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it has not yet been discussed or approved by the Cabinet.

Dr Okoe Boye says Korle Bu will soon get a new CEO
Dr Okoe Boye says Korle Bu will soon get a new CEO ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that the policy has been finalised and its mode of implementation settled,” the statement read.

Dr. Okoe Boye assured the public that any such policy and its implementation would undergo thorough scrutiny and adhere to all necessary protocols to establish its benefits for the people of Ghana before being finalised.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation

A stock photo shows a bag of cocaine with lines of the drug.Getty Images

US$6.4m worth of cocaine busted at Kotoka; 2 British citizens arrested

One student One tablet

Bawumia begins distribution of 1-student 1-tablet

Patient abandoned in the bush dies

Patient allegedly abandoned in a bush by the Winneba Government Hospital dies