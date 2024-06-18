Proposal for mandatory health insurance for foreign visitors not approved - Okoe-Boye

Earlier reports suggested that from 1st July 2024, foreign nationals arriving in Ghana would need to purchase a compulsory health insurance policy costing between $45 and $270.
Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Minister for Health, has clarified that the proposal for mandatory health insurance for non-resident visitors is from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and has not yet been approved by the cabinet.
However, in a press release dated Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Dr. Okoe Boye stated, “The recent announcement regarding mandatory health insurance policy for non-resident visitors is a proposal from the NHIA and not a government policy.”
He further explained that while the proposal aims to ensure foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it has not yet been discussed or approved by the Cabinet.
“We urge the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that the policy has been finalised and its mode of implementation settled,” the statement read.
Dr. Okoe Boye assured the public that any such policy and its implementation would undergo thorough scrutiny and adhere to all necessary protocols to establish its benefits for the people of Ghana before being finalised.