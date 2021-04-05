“Protect us, we are living in fear” – Kasoa residents cry to police

It is alleged that a yet-to-be-identified fetish priest in the Volta Region had asked the two suspects to bring human parts for rituals. Police have expanded their investigations to include the tracking of the said fetish priest.

Among other similar sad incidents in the same Kasoa enclave is that a forty-year-old man Steven Ntiri who was shot at close range in broad daylight by unknown assailants at Opeikuma junction.

The criminals reportedly made away with an undisclosed amount of money in an envelope, reports say.

In the wake of all these incidents, some residents blame the police in the area for not being on top of their job, saying there is a high sense of insecurity within Kasoa.