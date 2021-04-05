RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

“Protect us, we are living in fear” – Kasoa residents cry to police

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Following the recent upsurge in crime at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana, some residents say they are now living in fear and cannot go about their daily activities with confidence as they used to.

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the worried residents bemoan the lack of sufficient security in the once admired township to match the fast-growing population.

Recommended articles

The expression of worries follows the killing of a 10-year-old boy for rituals at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa for alleged money ritual purposes.

Two persons, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command on April 4, 2021, in connection with the gruesome murder of the youngster.

The suspects are reported to have lured the deceased, only known as Ishmael by his peers, into an uncompleted building and hit him with an object, killing him instantly.

READ ALSO: Man offers to pay GHS700 to any lady who’d agree to give him a child

It is alleged that a yet-to-be-identified fetish priest in the Volta Region had asked the two suspects to bring human parts for rituals. Police have expanded their investigations to include the tracking of the said fetish priest.

Among other similar sad incidents in the same Kasoa enclave is that a forty-year-old man Steven Ntiri who was shot at close range in broad daylight by unknown assailants at Opeikuma junction.

The criminals reportedly made away with an undisclosed amount of money in an envelope, reports say.

In the wake of all these incidents, some residents blame the police in the area for not being on top of their job, saying there is a high sense of insecurity within Kasoa.

“The situation in the area is pathetic. We go to bed not knowing what lies ahead for us. We are disappointed in the police in the area. It seems little or no effort has been put in place to bring an end to these vices,” a resident lamented.

They are demanding a beef-up in the number of police and proportionate logistics to enable them to take care of the security needs of the ballooning cosmopolitan area.

“We need the government to ensure that the police in this area are up to the task in the fight against crime or better still involve the military to support the police in the fight against criminal elements since they live in constant fear of the unknown,” the resident added.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

5 relationship fears every single guy has before they fall in love

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]