Public sector workers salary up by 23%

The 23 percent will apply across board from January 2024 to June 2024 after which it will go up to 25 percent from July 2024 to December 2024.

It follows the completion of negotiations for the 2024 Single Spine Salary Structure Base Pay between the government and Organised Labour in November last year.

According to the Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the government has approved the disbursement of the 23% adjustment.

Kwaning-Bosompem emphasized the government's strong commitment to the remuneration of public sector workers, highlighting that salaries have not only been disbursed accurately but also in accordance with the scheduled payment dates.

He said "The government is very committed to upholding workers interests and has never faulted in paying salaries even when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

In other jurisdictions, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said salaries were cut and people were laid off, but in Ghana, the government kept faith with workers by paying their salaries.

Kwaning-Bosompem added that the government had done its bit and that it was expected that public sector workers would work hard to help to stabilise the economy.