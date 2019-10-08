There have also been an increase in Communications Service Tax, where telcos have increase charges on their products and services.

The telcos have also increased CST from 6% to 9% following the announcement by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori- Atta.

There is also a notice going round on social media where a public toilet operator has served notice that effective November 1, 2019, charges will would be increased from GHC0.50 to GHC1.00.

So per the notice, the cost involved in attending to natures call has also increased by 100%.