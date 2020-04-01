The partnership ensures that the public is fed with up-to-date and real-time news on happenings concerning the disease.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana has now recorded 195 cases

Pulse Ghana partners MTN Ayoba app to provide Ghanaians with COVID-19 updates

All subscribers of MTN Ghana can access the app for free without using their data bundle.

This digital masterstroke is geared towards equipping the public with daily information about the coronavirus, the number of cases recorded in the country, recoveries and other relevant notes.

MTN's Ayoba partners Pulse Ghana to provide Ghanaians with reliable COVID-19 updates

Ghana, like other countries across the globe, has been hit by the pandemic, with government doing its best to contain the situation.

As of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the country had recorded 195 cases of Coronavirus, with three recoveries, 49 discharged and in home management and five deaths.

Ghana's coronavirus status as at April 1, 2020

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well.

At a time when the yearn for authentic and reliable information is at an all-time high, the partnership between the MTN Ayoba App and Pulse Ghana is here to serve exactly that.