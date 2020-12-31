Between January and December, it’s been 12 months of eventful happenings, punctuated by controversies.

From politics to music and to sports, there were major stories that concerned some of the most important persons in society.

As the year comes to an end, here are 10 of the major Ghanaian stories of 2020:

Rawlings’ death

Late former president Jerry John Rawlings

Ghanaians were sent into a state of shock following the death of Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 73.

The former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Rawlings ruled Ghana for two decades, first through a coup and later becoming a democratically elected President.

#Kency2020

Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei

One of the biggest news stories to hit Ghana this year was the bourgeois wedding of Kennedy Osei, the son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, and his then-fiancée, Tracy Ameyaw.

It remains one of the most expensive weddings seen on these shores, with several extravagant cars put on display during the ceremony.

For days and weeks, the wedding of Kennedy and Tracy, christened #Kency2020 on social media, trended after catching the eyes of many.

Coronavirus pandemic

Ghana has so far managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic

Another major news in Ghana in 2020 was the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Having spread across the world earlier in the year, Ghana recorded its first two cases in March.

At the time, it was big news and the government subsequently took some tough decisions to ensure citizens were safe.

While the fear of the pandemic has since waned, Ghana still has some hundreds of infected persons who are currently under treatment.

Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu, ex-Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work. He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

His resignation, however, came as a surprise to many, some of who felt he should have stood his ground.

Asamoah Gyan returns to Ghana Premier League

Asamoah Gyan

After more than a decade and a half away from the Ghana Premier League, Asamoah Gyan returned to join Legon Cities in a big-money move.

The 35-year-old started his career with Ghanaians side Liberty Professionals before moving on to play in Europe and in Asia.

However, ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season, Gyan signed for Legon Cities and subsequently made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Medeama SC.

NDC picks first female Vice Presidential candidate

John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

In July, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) outdoored Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the 2020 polls.

This made the former Education Minister the first female vice presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana.

In a statement accepting her nomination, Prof. Opoku Agyemang promised to dedicate all her resources towards an NDC victory in December.

Fake UN award ceremony

Celebrities scammed with fake UN award

The name Dr. UN became very popular in 2020 after Kwame Fordjour organised what proved to be a sham awards scheme.

Dr. UN managed to convince some of the most respected celebrities in the country and awarded them with plaques.

The likes of Sarkodie, D Black, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh and Professor Ebenezer Oduro, Vice Chancellor of University of Ghana, all fell victim to this fake awards.

He was later arrested after the United Nations (UN) dissociated itself from the award but was granted bail to the tune of GH¢15, 000 with two sureties to be justified.

Highlife legend Nana Tuffour passes on

Highlife great Nana Tuffour died at age 66.

In June, Ghana lost a prized asset to the cold hands of death following the demise of Highlife legend Nana Tuffour.

The ‘Abeiku’ hitmaker died at the age of 66, although the exact cause of his death was not revealed by the family.

Popularly known as 99 24 the renowned highlife singer/songwriter rose to fame for his rich and good songs on love.

Ghanaians forced into lockdown due to COVID-19

Ghana went into lockdown for three weeks

In April, President Akufo-Addo initially imposed a two-week partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi, as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The lockdown was extended by another week, after which it was lifted by the President.

In between, though, the government started the distribution of free meals to thousands of Ghanaians in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thomas Partey joins Arsenal

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in the summer

Another big news concerning Ghana in 2020 was Thomas Partey’s big-money move to Arsenal in the summer.

Partey joined the English side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

The 27-year-old was given number 18 shirt at Arsenal, and reportedly earns £250,000 per week.

Akufo-Addo secures re-election

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo, once again beat his main rival John Mahama to score a second term in office.

Akufo-Addo, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.