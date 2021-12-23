Pulse Picks: 5 daylight robbery cases recorded in 2021

In 2021, a number of robberies happened in the country.

Bravery daylight armed robberies seem to be on the rise following reported cases of criminals on motorbikes attacking occupants of cars.

Pulse.com.gh recounts the number of robberies that happened in 2021.

Achimota robbery

It was a sad day for a 33-year-old woman on Monday, September 20, 2021, when she was robbed of her money worth GH¢29,000 at gunpoint by suspected robbers at Apenkwa near Lapaz, in the Greater Accra Region.

Two suspected armed robbers on motorbikes trailed the victim who was returning from a bank at Abeka to the Achimota traffic light where they fired warning shots near the Apenkwa Traffic Light and the woman out of fear stepped out of her car and handed over all the money to the robbers.

Weija robbery

The latest incident reportedly occurred at Sampa Valley near the Weija barrier in Accra, Friday, September 24, 2021, at about 9 am where armed men on motorcycles robbed occupants in a white car.

The AK47 assault rifles wielding men on two motorbikes rounded up the car in motion to stop and attacked the occupants who had reportedly gone to withdraw cash from a financial institution at the West Hills Mall.

Tema robbery

There was another set of armed robbery attacks on the Tema Highway when two armed robbers using motorcycles ambushed a car in traffic and made away with some undisclosed money.

Per a video of the robbery, the robbers were seen circling around the vehicle whiles one of them attacked occupants of the car.

Policeman robbed at Sowutuom

As if that was not enough, a Policeman, Seargent Maxwell Kwakye stationed at Sowutuom a suburb of Accra was shot in both thighs by armed robbers in yet another daylight robbery operation.

The officer had withdrawn an amount of GH¢31,850 from the Kwashieman branch of the Bank of Africa but was attacked by four armed men at the Christian Pentecostal Church, about 50 metres away from the bank.

The Police Officer is said to have been shot twice in both thighs with an AK 47 assault rifle before he left the cash on the ground for the armed robbers who bolted away with the cash.

Kwashieman robbery

A man, who is yet-to-be-identified, has been shot in a daylight robbery at Kwashieman in Accra.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon close to a Bank of Africa branch in the area.

The man is said to have been shot in the leg not long after he came out of the bank.

However, it is not immediately known if he was being trailed by the robbers who appeared on a motorbike.

They reportedly attacked him and made away with the money.