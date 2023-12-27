Pulse Picks: 5 robbery cases that took over the news in 2023

In the year 2023, there has been a considerable increase in armed robbery cases in the country.

The critical issue of escalating armed robbery incidents in some parts of the country has become alarming and the growth in such instances has become a major source of worry for the citizens' safety and well-being.

Poverty and lack of economic opportunities can drive individuals to resort to crime, including armed robbery, as a means of survival.

This concerning trend is endangering public safety and spreading fear in our communities.

Addressing armed robbery requires a comprehensive approach that includes social, economic, and law enforcement measures to address the underlying causes and provide alternatives to criminal behavior.

2023 is not different from other years of armed robbery cases. Pulse.com.gh recap 5 robbery cases that happened in the year.

Policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the robbery and murder of a police officer during an attack on a bullion van in Ablekuma.

The Ghana Police Service made the announcement on Sunday, July 16, 2023, revealing that one of the suspects was arrested the day prior, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The remaining three are currently in custody, aiding with ongoing investigations.

The swift collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and Togo Interpol played a crucial role in the capture of the third suspect, Blessing Njoma.

According to reports, Njoma was found in Asigame market, located in Togo’s capital, Lome.

The Ablekuma Fan milk bullion van robbery took place on June 14, 2023, resulting in the tragic death of Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah.

During the attack, the robbers targeted the van's contents but were fortunately intercepted by the police. Lance Corporal Amoah was fatally shot amidst the confrontation.

Videos circulating on social media show the incident show some members of the public coming to the aid of the fatally wounded policeman, who was rescued from the back of a pick-up truck.

The officer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Reports stated that the attack occurred when the bullion van made a stop at a fuel station, presumably to purchase fuel. It was during this moment that the assailants reportedly attacked the vehicle.

The driver of the van managed to escape unharmed.

Two robbery suspects arrested for shooting police officers

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects for preparing to commit robbery and attacking police officers in Ejura, in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, identified as Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, along with a third accomplice who is on the run, opened fire on police officers who were on an operation to thwart a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor in Ejura.

A police statement dated October 11, 2023, read in part: "The Police, on 9th October 2023, arrested two suspects for preparation to commit robbery and opening fire on Police officers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

"The suspects, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, together with one other accomplice currently on the run, opened fire on officers who were on an operation to quell a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura."

According to the police, during the exchange of gunfire, two police officers sustained wounds and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

However, one of the wounded officers, identified as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal lost his life.

Armed robbers invade block factory at Oyibi

The Ghana Police Service has launched a search for armed robbers who invaded a block factory at Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra, killed one person and made away with unspecified money and phones.

According to a statement released by the police on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the fatal robbery took place on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The gang, numbering about five, during the attack also made away with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims, the law enforcement agency said.

The statement added that the police are earnestly on a manhunt for the bandits and are leaving no stone unturned until they are arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law.

Fuel station security guard killed by armed robbers in Suhum

Kwasi Agbeti, popularly known as Killer, who is a security guard at a Total Filling Station in Suhum, has been killed in a robbery incident.

Agbeti died shortly after he was shot by a group of armed robbers who stormed the filling station on Monday, October 30, 2023.

According to reports, they assaulted Agbeti with sticks, eventually shooting him at close range when he sought refuge away from the mart.

The supervisor of the fuel station was also shot in his office, and an undisclosed sum of money was taken.

Additionally, a tanker driver was attacked, losing his mobile phone and GH¢1000.

The victim, who was transported to the hospital in a customer's vehicle, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

The supervisor was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment.

University of Ghana Business student dies after robbery attack

A Master's student of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) met his unfortunate death after unidentified armed robbers along the Madina-Legon road attacked him on the UPSA-UGBS stretch, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The deceased, Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, met his untimely demise when he was returning from class around 9:00 pm.

Reports stated that the incident escalated when Dennis, in an attempt to resist the robbers, was pushed into an oncoming vehicle, leading to his tragic death.

