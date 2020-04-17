These tips, though not new, are being highlighted for public education purposes and will go a long way in curbing the spread of the virus.

Stay Home: Staying home is the best solution and measure to staying safe from infection. For Ghanaians in the lockdown zone, their movements are already restricted and this will greatly slow the spread of the virus. For those outside the lockdown zone, you will need to make it a point to stay home as much as possible to avoid contact and spread, in case you have the virus. Call 112: By kind courtesy of Puma Energy, the National Ambulance Service has been provided with free fuel for its 78 Ambulances operating in the lockdown zone for one month. This means that you do not have to step out to go to the hospital whenever you feel you have any symptoms of COVID-19. Simply dial 112 and the National Ambulance Service will be at your doorstep to pick you up to the hospital. Wash your hands under running water and with soap: As we have all come to know, washing your hands under running water with soap for at least 20 seconds helps in stopping the spread of the virus as the soapy water, in essence, kills the virus and thus saves you from being infected. Observe the Social distancing rule: One of the most important directives issued by the health authorities is to observe the social distancing rule. This is essentially maintaining a respectable distance of 3metres between yourself and others to avoid contact and infection from the disease. Additionally, put on your face mask if you necessarily need to stand out of your home. Use hand sanitizers: Hand sanitizers, like soap, help to kill or numb the efficacy of the virus. So it will be advisable to keep one at hand and use it frequently especially if you happen to visit any public place where you may accidentally touch some surfaces.

These five rules could mean the difference between life and death for you, so follow them thoroughly and be Puma safe. Puma Energy cares deeply for you.