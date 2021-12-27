RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Putting more than 25 people in one cell is inhumane – IGP ‘cries’ over prison congestion

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has lamented on the over-congestion in police cells across the country.

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare
Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

According to him, most of the cells should take up to only 25 people, however, they are packed with more than 40 people.

Recommended articles

As part of his usual rounds to police stations, the IGP said the police administration has noticed a "systemic issue and we want to address it."

"What we want to say is that irrespective of whoever is involved, he is a suspect, he can be a criminal, he can be a convict, the humanity of that person is like ours and we cannot take the dignity of it out. We have to be very humanistic, because it can happen to anyone of us."

"We need to push the agenda of ensuring that this cell transformation also takes place," the IGP said.

"You put 25 people in that space and at times they get to 30 or 40, and they are breathless. what we want to say is that irrespective of whoever is involved, he is a suspect, he can be a criminal, he can be a convict [but] the humanity of that person is like ours and we cannot take the dignity of it out.”

Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP)
Dr George Akuffo Dampare (IGP) Pulse Ghana

"You have to be very humanistic because it can happen to anyone of us, so, we need to push the agenda in ensuring that this cell transformation also takes place..."

He therefore urged police officers to move away from the "old police mentality of defensiveness" and admit that many police cells are congested and people are "breathless" in there.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

5 alleged assassins shot dead as police rescue Gomoa Fetteh's chief

Ghana police armed to the teeth at the Accra Circuit Court.

No Mobile Money services on Thursday; agents declare strike over E-Levy

Ghanaians are using mobile money to remit funds more than cheques, report says

Teacher Kwadwo breaks silence over his dismissal by GES

Teacher Kwadwo