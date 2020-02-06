The suspect is reported to have broken into the woman’s bedroom in an attempt to sexually abuse her.

The incident is said to have happened at Jingshan in China, while the alleged rapist has since been identified as 25-year-old Xiao.

Metro.co.uk reports that he tried to assault the victim, but she told him: “I just returned from Wuhan and have been infected, therefore I am home alone in self-quarantine.”

READ ALSO: Noguchi Medical Research Institute to get coronavirus test kit

We are unable to test for coronavirus - Ministry of Health says Kenya does not have required test kits, relying on South Africa's labs P. Ravikumar/Reuters

The report suggests, while the man was squeezing her neck, she constantly coughed as she tried to push him away.

Frightened by the victim’s claims, the rapist rather stole her phone and cash worth 3,080 (£338), before running away.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Police, having confessed to burglary.

This comes after the coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with at least 427 people killed and 20,000 more infected globally.

The coronavirus is most severe in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where many have been infected.