Rasta brouhaha: Achimota School headmistress wears an artificial wig but... - Sam George

"Is that why he is being treated that way? While in that same school, you have foreign students, non-Ghanaians, Caucasians also carrying long hair in the same school. So where were Achimota’s rules and regulations when the foreign students were allowed to carry long hair?" he questioned.

He stated that the school wants to deprive the students of their right to education in the country.

"Listening to one of the students in question, it is shocking that any school would want to deprive such an intelligent young man of the opportunity to further his education," he said.

Sam George added that the headmistress wears an artificial wig to school adding that it is time the country reconsider some of the "colonial thinking and mentality" imposed on Ghanaians.