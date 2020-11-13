Chairman of the Council, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, said politicians must use the occasion to bury their differences.

He said acts such as raining of insults and violence on each other must cease as the country mourns its former President.

“We must bear in mind the transitions of life as nobody ever saw that these things will come and the truth is they will always come when they have to come. That is why we should always be prepared for such eventualities,” Most Rev. Boafo told GNA.

“Again, let us also come together as one people and give our former President a befitting burial as he goes to be with the fathers and mothers of this great nation.”

He added: “At this point, let us learn to bury the differences that bring sharp division amongst us such as raining insults wielding cutlasses and guns against ourselves as they all come to naught.

“Life must be lived holy and that is why I would want us to learn our lesson that we are one people and should live as such to the growth of our nation Ghana.”

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Most Rev. Boafo consoled the family of the late statesman while recalling the last meeting between Rawlings and the Christian Council.

“The death has come so suddenly because when his mother died, he was strong and even shared a joke with the Council, when we paid him a visit. Little did we know that it will be so soon for him to go home. We are all saddled indeed as a nation,” he said.