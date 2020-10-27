The Tema West MP came under fire some months ago after it emerged that he visited a voters’ registration center despite testing positive for COVID-19.

He later admitted that his doctor had told him to self-isolate but he had to visit a registration center to resolve some issues that had come up.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Carlos Ahenkorah recovers from COVID-19

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah
Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

Having been widely criticised for his irresponsible actions, Mr. Ahenkorah tendered in his resignation in July.

Addressing some party supporters in the Tema West constituency, Akufo-Addo said Mr. Ahenkorah showed that he was a principled person by resigning.

Outdooring him as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, the President described him as a man of his words.

“It shows that he is a man of his words and a man you can work with,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by 3news.

“Let us all vote for him on December 7 to retain the seat and also vote for me, four more years for Nana.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahenkorah has since recovered from COVID-19, as he seeks re-election as MP for Tema West.