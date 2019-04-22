In a letter posted on his Facebook wall, Rawlings described Otumfuo as someone with a sound sense of judgement, wisdom and political astuteness.

He also said the Asantehene has espoused the dynamism of the times and the protection of the deep and rich values of not only Asanteman but Ghana as a whole.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m thankful, but don’t rename UDS after me’ – Rawlings tells Gov’t

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked the 20th anniversary of his coronation with a grand durbar in Kumasi which had President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and many international dignitaries in attendance.

CHECK OUT RAWLINGS' POST BELOW